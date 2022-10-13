KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Tracee Ellis Ross is getting ready to turn 50 at the end of this month and the beauty can’t wait for her milestone day! She took to Instagram to share a segment from a recent interview where she opened up about her excitement for her big birthday and everything that comes with getting older.

“I’m very excited about it [turning 50],” the actress said. “I have always loved getting older. Like, I really have.” And while she’s very excited about the milestone day, she’s not afraid to tell fans that getting older isn’t always easy. “There are certain things that are really strange,” she said. “I am in perimenopause and hot flashes come up like a personal summer just enters from the inside.”

But overall, getting older is great for the star as she feels more confident than ever before. She continued, “I feel like I am wiser; I’m more comfortable in my skin. If you had told me in my 20s in my teens, that I was going to be somebody that actually could do scary things, that I could be comfortable even when I was uncomfortable, that I could live life on life’s terms, that I could intuitively handle situations which used to baffle me, that I had an unbreakable, unshakeable foundation for life underneath me — I would have said there’s no way.”

She concluded with, “I was scared, and I was uncomfortable in my skin, and all of these things.”

The beauty took to Instagram to share a quick snippet of the segment with the caption, “My 5⃣0⃣th birthday is coming…. #october29 #markyourcalendars”

Check it out below.

Turning 50 never looked so good!

Tracee Ellis Ross Speaks On What It’s Like Almost Being 50: ‘I’m Very Excited About It’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com