It was game on for Houston Legend & Veteran Emcee, Killa Kyleon this week as he hosted a “Jerseys & Jordans” album release party presented by Jim Beam at Faces Houston, for the drop of his new project “Mic Jordan.”

Guests showed up in full support of Kyleon and his new project vibing out in their freshest Jerseys and Jordans. Mimicked after the timeline of a basketball game, the event was split into 4 different quarters with signature Jim Beam cocktails to go along with each quarter. A couple drink specials included the 1st Quarter-Jim Beam Apple Bourbon Whiskey, Ginger Beer, and lime and the 2nd Quarter-Jim Beam Peach Bourbon Whiskey, Sweet Tea, and Mint.

During the 1st Quarter of the night the Veteran Emcee mixed and mingled with fans and took full advantage of photo opportunities with his Big Head fan cutout. 2nd Quarter jumped off with the introduction to the Mic Jordan album, with the Chicago Bulls inspired intro song, self-titled “Mic Jordan”. Kyleon explained why he chose Mic Jordan as the title of the album “I consider myself to be the G.O.A.T, The Greatest Of All Texas! The MJ of the Mic!”

Halftime creeped up with a surprise that Kyleon wouldn’t forget! His longtime friend/Mentor, Rapper David Banner popped in along with, Slim Thug, Young Martez, and Legendary DJ Rob G The General to show their support for Kyleon’s new project and success.



3rd and 4th Quarter wrapped up the night with guests downloading the new project and getting to hear Kyleon’s single “Snakeskin” and his new single “It’s The Weather For Me.”

Mic Jordan is available now on all streaming platforms. Be sure to keep up with Killa Kyleon on social media @ KillathegoatKyleon!

H-Town Highlights: Pics From Killa Kyleon’s ‘Mic Jordan’ Release Party was originally published on theboxhouston.com