Ex-SNL Star Chris Redd Catches Vicious Fade Outside Of NYC Comedy Club

Chris Redd is lucky to have made it to see another day. The former Saturday Night Live comedian was brutally attacked outside of an NYC comedy club this week.

As spotted on TMZ the funny man was ambushed on Wednesday, October 26. Reports say he was posted outside of the Comedy Cellar, one of New York City’s longstanding venues for laughs. But out of nowhere he was attacked viciously by an unnamed assailant who onlookers say was equipped with brass knuckles.

Individuals who were on the scene say the perpetrator was accompanied by another man; the duo were spotted waiting outside of the venue for an hour prior to Redd’s arrival. The St. Louis, Missouri native didn’t suffer any life-threatening injuries but he was treated at Bellevue Hospital for a busted nose and a pair of black eyes.

While the incident seemed to be a random attack Page Six says industry insiders are speculating that this might be tied to some staff drama at SNL. Redd has been allegedly dating Kenan Thompson’s ex-wife Christina Evangeline but currently there is no evidence to support the theory that the Good Burger actor had anything to do with it.

You can see footage of the attack below.

