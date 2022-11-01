Give Back, Give Thanks: Meals On Wheels Seeking Volunteers

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston’s Meals on Wheels program is seeking volunteers to make phone calls to area homebound seniors on Thanksgiving morning. At this time, 300 volunteers are needed to ensure that the over 5,000 seniors served by Meals on Wheels receive calls.

Members of our staff will deliver a special Thanksgiving meal, ahead of the holiday, to every senior on our program. On Thanksgiving morning, starting at 9:00 a.m. CST, we invite you to join us as part of our Thanksgiving Volunteer Call Team. Calls can be made from anywhere with internet connectivity, using a virtual phone bank system. The Volunteer Services Team for Meals on Wheels will share all the details with you upon registration. You just need an internet-connected device and access to WiFi.

FOR MORE INFO CLICK HERE

“Our seniors love to hear from volunteers,” shares Lauren Lewis, Meals on Wheels Volunteer Services Manager. “The calls mean so much to them and really make Thanksgiving special.”

The EveryAction virtual phone bank system allows volunteers to make calls from their personal computers. It is a great holiday activity for the whole family, one that inspires an “attitude of gratitude” for both the volunteer and the senior. Each volunteer or family will be assigned 15 to 20 seniors to call.

ABOUT INTERFAITH MINISTRIES FOR GREATER HOUSTON

A United Way agency, Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston (Interfaith Ministries) brings people of diverse faith traditions together for dialogue, collaboration and service, as a demonstration of our shared beliefs. Interfaith Ministries provides four main services: Meals on Wheels for Greater Houston and Galveston County which delivers more than 1.7 million meals each year to homebound seniors and people with disabilities across five counties; Refugee Services which, in conjunction with the U.S. State Department, resettles thousands of refugees in Houston; Interfaith Relations and Community Partnerships, which provides community services fostering understanding, respect and engagement among Houstonians of all faiths; Volunteer Houston, which connects volunteers in transformative projects with area nonprofits; and SERVE HOUSTON, a service learning and leadership AmeriCorps program for college students. For more information, visit https://www.imgh.org/.

Give Back, Give Thanks: Meals On Wheels Seeking Volunteers was originally published on theboxhouston.com