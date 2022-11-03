KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Yesterday we celebrated stepfathers and today we’re shifting gears. Special K shares some types of women you don’t want to be a stepfather to. When you look at her kids and the mother, you have to really think about whether this is something you want to take on. Kids with silver teeth, different fathers, and super rowdy are things to look at when you’re trying to step up to be a stepdaddy. Hear Special K’s list below.

Special K’s Top Type Of Women You Don’t Want To Be A Step-Daddy For They Kids [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com