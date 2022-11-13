KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

One of the Lemonade Stand’s favorite guest is BACK with Leah Henry! Sammie stopped by the stand after our notorious pandemic interview. The Atlanta singer talked about his Verzuz battle and the new formed group he’s in due to the highly streamed show! Sammie also talked about his new business ventures and new projects ahead! Is Sammie in a relationship? You have to watch to find out! So Grab your glasses, pull up and take a good glass of Lemonade from Sammie.

Sammie Pulls Up On The Lemonade Stand To Talk The Verzuz, The Millennium Tour, & Is Sammie Single?! was originally published on kysdc.com