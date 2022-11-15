HomeRadio One Exclusives

Ricky Dillard, Erica Campbell, and Tye Tribbett Among Nominees For 2023 Grammy Awards

Grammy Nominations For Gospel Category

The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards are in and some of our favorite gospel artists among the list!

The 65th Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena.

Below are the nominations for the gospel music categories! Congratulations to everyone nominated including our very own morning show host, Erica Campbell!

Best Gospel Performance/Song

  • Positive

    Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Juan Winans, songwriters

  • When I Pray

    DOE; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters

  • Kingdom

    Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters

  • The Better Benediction

    PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter

  • Get Up

    Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett & Tye Tribbett, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

  • God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)

    Crowder Featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover & Jeff Sojka, songwriters

  • So Good

    DOE; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones & Ethan Hulse, songwriters

  • For God Is With Us

    for KING & COUNTRY & Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone & Luke Smallbone, songwriters

  • Fear Is Not My Future

    Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters

  • Holy Forever

    Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin & Phil Wickham, songwriters

  • Hymn Of Heaven (Radio Version)

    Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson & Phil Wickham, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

  • Die To Live

    Maranda Curtis

  • Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)

    Ricky Dillard

  • Clarity

    DOE

  • One Deluxe

    Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

  • All Things New

    Tye Tribbett

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

  • Lion

    Elevation Worship

  • Breathe

    Maverick City Music

  • Life After Death

    TobyMac

  • Always

    Chris Tomlin

  • My Jesus

    Anne Wilson

Best Roots Gospel Album

  • Let’s Just Praise The Lord

    Gaither Vocal Band

  • Confessio – Irish American Roots

    Keith & Kristyn Getty

  • The Willie Nelson Family

    Willie Nelson

  • 2:22

    Karen Peck & New River

  • The Urban Hymnal

    Tennessee State University Marching Band

To see other nomination categories, click here!

Ricky Dillard, Erica Campbell, and Tye Tribbett Among Nominees For 2023 Grammy Awards  was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

