The McDonald’s 16th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour: Holiday Experience is back LIVE and in-person! Ring in the holidays with Anthony Hamilton, Donald Lawrence, Jekalyn Carr, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Samoht, Smokie Norful, comedian NotKarltonBanks, and host, Lonnie Hunter.

As with previous years, the tour will celebrate McDonald’s continued devotion to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC). At each concert stop, we appreciate your generosity in donating to support local families served by local Ronald McDonald Houses.

McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour – Friday, Dec 2nd was originally published on theboxhouston.com