Garcelle Beauvais recently stepped out in a look over the weekend that was everything!

For her fashionable ensemble, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reality television star rocked the all-emerald look to perfection which definitely gave us a pop of color in these gloomy winter days. The look featured a long, sparkling gown with a shawl that she wore draped around her shoulder. She paired the look with gold jewelry and wore her hair in a long pony tail with fluffy bangs as she posed for her Instagram photo set.

The reality star and TV host took to Instagram to show off her look, captioning the photo set, “Banging Friday! ”

Check it out below

Like us, Garcelle’s 1.2 million IG followers went nuts over this photo and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “Gorgeous ,” one follower wrote while another commented with, “love this!!!!!” and still another wrote, “GARCELLE DID NOT COME TO PLAY bring it queen!!! ”

We absolutely love this look on the beauty! What do you think about the reality star’s slay? Did she nail this look?

Garcelle Beauvais Gives Us Glam In Her Recent IG Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com