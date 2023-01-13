Erica Campbell Rings In 2023 With Joy On New Single “Feel Alright (Blessed)”

Even with just two weeks into the year, 2023 is shaping up to be memorable off the strength of upcoming music releases alone — pop queen Beyoncé might even be dropping two albums this year!

Thankfully, our head honcho wanted to bless the Get Up! church with a musical treat of her own by way of a brand new single titled “Feel Alright (Blessed).”

The message behind “Feel Alright (Blessed)” is pretty self-explanatory

, from the title of the song to its uplifting lyrics that prove how easy it is to keep a positive mindset when you allow faith in God to give you strength. Produced by her husband Warryn Campbell, who also wrote it alongside fellow gospel icon Marvin L. Winans, the single shows Erica in her happiest element where she can croon lovingly about her belief system while also crafting up a catchy praise tune in the process. The end result this time around is nothing short of serene, and we can only hope that it’s followed up by even more new tunes in the new year.

Listen to “Feel Alright (Blessed),” the new single by our very own Erica Campbell, right here below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

