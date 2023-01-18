Cardi B Gets New Deadline For Community Service & Channing Tatum Might Remake ‘Ghost’ [WATCH]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Da Brat has the latest details surrounding Cardi B’s criminal court case, after failing to start working her community service hours that she was given following her strip club case. Plus, with a variety of TV and movies finding success with the remakes, Brat shares the latest 90’s classic that is getting consideration for a reboot.

Cardi B Gets New Deadline For Community Service Hours After Failing To Start Them

New York City’s Queens County Criminal Court heard Cardi B’s case on Tuesday (January 17). The 30-year-old musician and mother of two stood with her legal team as the judge set a new deadline for her obligatory community service term. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Back in 2018, the rapper was accused of throwing a hookah and champagne bottles at two bartender sisters in a Queens strip joint back in 2018. She risks going to jail if she doesn’t reach the new deadline.

Channing Tatum Claims He Might Remake ‘Ghost’

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Channing Tatum revealed the movie “Ghost” may be coming back.

His production company, Free Association, has the rights to the Patrick Swayze film, and he is considering a remake.

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show debate whether they’d want to see this happen, and raise a bigger question, are you here for all the reboots or should we leave the originals alone?

