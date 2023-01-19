Why We Need A 2023 Remix Titled ‘Unwelcome To Atlanta’ [WATCH]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Rock T is reaching out to all the people across the country with a PSA, and he makes it very clear why in 2023 he wants Black people to stop moving to Atlanta!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

He runs through his list of complaints, where you can move to besides the A, and reasons why there is just no more room! He’s also putting a request out to Jermaine Dupri for an official remix for 2023 called, “Unwelcome To Atlanta”.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“I’m reaching out in the most respectful way possible to Jermaine Dupri and Ludacris. Whoever else was going to the creation of this 2002 hit. Welcome to Atlanta. On behalf of all my fellow ATL aliens, please, I ask y’all to do a 2023 version called unwelcome to Atlanta, unwelcome to Atlanta because like a Baptist Church on the first Sunday after New Year, we full!”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

If you are from Atlanta or have been recently, can you relate to these complaints?! Listen to the full segment of ‘News You Can’t Use’ on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Related: Lyfe Jennings Explains Triggering New Visuals: ‘We Live In A Time That People Celebrate Others Demises'[WATCH]

Related: Channing Tatum Might Remake ‘Ghost’ [WATCH]

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Why We Need A 2023 Remix Titled ‘Unwelcome To Atlanta’ [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com