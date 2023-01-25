The Hot Spot: Antoine Fuqua To Direct Michael Jackson Biopic

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Da Brat has the messy details offered up by former 3LW, ‘Cheetah Girls’ singer who opened up about having “no regrets” about her past sexual escapades, which include “getting” with several members of B2K.

Kiely Williams admitted to hooking up with Lil’ Fiz, J Boog, and Raz B at the same time all those years ago, but confirmed it only happened “one time.”

The show reacts to this plus their feelings on Antoine Fuqua collaborating with the Jackson estate to direct the upcoming biopic about Michael Jackson. Are you excited about this pairing?

Lastly, one of the most iconic groups in hip-hop history is hitting the stage for the last time!

Catch up with this and so much more from The Hot Spot on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

