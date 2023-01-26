Akon Faces Backlash After Gender Equality Rant Claiming Women ‘Exist To Support Men’ [WATCH]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Gary With Da Tea has plenty to spill this morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show as multiple celebrities are facing some serious backlash online right now.

First, Gary fills you in on what Akon recently said in an interview with Joe Budden and his views on women, specifically when it came to relationships, and dismissed the notion of gender equality.

Questioning how men and women can play the same role and where is the balance. “As a woman, her role is to support the man. The men, we are the kings and the divine of this universe, a woman can never to compare to the man. They have to understand that here in America.”

Later in the interview, he shares an interesting take when it came for men not needing women when it came to reproduction, which is the other quote that left many scratching their heads.

“Let me give you the example of the science of it. A man right now can create life without a woman, but a woman can’t create life without a man. He continues, ‘If I wanted to create life right now with a woman, I would shoot my sperm, put it in an incubator and give it nine month, even maybe less with today’s science, and a baby will be born….A woman can’t do that. So men, we are the creators of life in actuality”…

In other news regarding celebrities who seem to stay trending online is Kylie Jenner, who found herself swept into online controversy when she wore a noose-like Givenchy necklace while out in Paris. This also comes after the recent breakup rumors with her daughter’s father, Travis Scott.

Sit back and catch up on all this and more with Gary’s Tea and subscribe to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show YouTube channel.

