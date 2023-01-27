KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Sarah Jakes Roberts announced that she will be going on tour next month.

The Hope Revival tour presented by Woman Evolve will stop in eight cities kicking off in Fort Lauderdale on Feb. 18.

“If you need an extra ounce of hope, meet us there and if you have some hope to lend to a sis or two, we need you in the place as well,” Jakes Robert said in an Instagram post.

Below are the dates of the tour. She will be stopping in the DMV for those who are interested!

Feb. 18, 2023 SUNRISE, FL (FT. LAUDERDALE, FL)

FEB. 20, 2023 Sugar land, TX (Houston, TX)

FEB. 23, 2023 St. Louis, MO

FEB. 25, 2023 Woodbridge, VA (DMV)

FEB. 26, 2023 Charlotte, NC

FEB. 27, 2023 Jacksonville, FL

MAR. 01, 2023 Birmingham, AL

MAR. 02, 2023 Memphis, TN

For more information, click here!

Sarah Jakes Roberts Announces “The Hope Revival” Tour was originally published on praisebaltimore.com