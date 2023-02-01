NeNe Leakes Says ‘The Real Housewives’ Franchises “Starless” + Why Chad Johnson Wore Fake Jewelry [WATCH]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Nene Leakes is one of the most remembered stars of The Real Housewives of Atlanta becoming the breakout star of the franchise. She left the series back in 202 after not reaching a deal to return for Season 13.

The reality star recently sparked some online debate when she recently mentioned “the franchise that launched her into stardom was “starless.” Gary breaks down all her comments and opens up a question to the crew that seems like a setup for trouble!

Plus, find out why Chad Johnson said he only wore fake jewelry during his NFL career.

The former NFL wide receiver revealed he saved money by flying “Spirit Airlines and wearing fake jewelry from Claire’s” early in his career.

Though this revelation and idea was praised by many has being smart with your money, Gary looks at what he was saying in a much different way! Who do you side with?!

NeNe Leakes Says ‘The Real Housewives’ Franchises “Starless” + Why Chad Johnson Wore Fake Jewelry [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com