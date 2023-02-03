Beyond Just Finances: More Ways You Can Support Black-Owned Businesses [WATCH]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

As we enter the first Friday of Black History Month, Maria More wanted to take some time to drop some ways we can continue to try and close the equity gap.

Related: 10 Black-Owned Coffee Brands You Should Try

We’re aware of a lot of these financial statistics, and know that Black-owned businesses need our support in changing this. Sometimes though we don’t always have that extra income, which makes us believe we can’t support a business, but Maria wants to share a few ways that you can do such a thing without needing to dig too deep into your pockets.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“Just about 2% of businesses with employees are Black-owned and that has played a big part in widening the racial gap here in the US,” she explains. “Now, Black households make up nearly 16% of the US population, but hold under 3% of overall wealth and we hear all the time we see these big businesses marketing the Black folks. We’re spending all of the money, but we aren’t maintaining the wealth.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Because of the difficulties for Black entrepreneurs to even obtain the loans needed in order to start their business, support from within our community is even more vital.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Listen to the full breakdown this morning from Mind Body & Business on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

See Also: Lesser Known Black History Facts Everyone Should Know

See Also: Understanding The Impact Black History Has Made Globally [WATCH]

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Beyond Just Finances: More Ways You Can Support Black-Owned Businesses [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com