50K Bond Set For Woman Charged In Deadly Dating App Attack

A Harris County judge has set a 50K bond for the woman authorities say took part in a robbery that turned fatal for her partner-in-crime. Investigators say 22-year-old Rachel Juarez used a dating app to lure a man to her apartment complex under the guise of a romantic entanglement.

Inside her apartment, the man was confronted and robbed by another individual, Ronjai Cook. After being robbed of his possessions, the victim returned to his vehicle and retrieved a weapon, gunning down the 23-year-old Cook. Rachel Juarez is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon for her role in the scheme.

