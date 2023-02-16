The R.O.C.K.’s Kingdom Leadership Conference: Feb 22-26th

The R.O.C.K.’s Kingdom Leadership Conference

Rediscover what it really takes to lead and reignite your sense of purpose this February at The R.O.C.K.’s Kingdom Leadership Conference. Boost your emotional intelligence, enhance your workplace relationships, and turbo-charge your leadership effectiveness for a more productive year! Elevate your leadership in every area of your life with our daytime workshop. These academic and spiritually-based workshops will be taught by leaders who have studied leadership and have been able to thrive in their fields through the pandemic. Join us for nightly worship services that will leave you encouraged and confident to walk into your next level of leadership! Come out and hear from some of the country’s leading preachers as they dive into what it takes to be a leader that makes a difference!