Gov. Abbott Launches Task Force To Combat ‘Street Takeovers’ Across Texas

Street car club enthusiasts will soon find it a little tougher to gather in large groups, thanks to a move by Gov. Greg Abbott to combat the rising number of “street takeovers” taking place across Texas.
Saturday night (Feb 25), three people were arrested during one such takeover near Houston’s PlazAmericas Mall. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, about 200 vehicles took part in the massive gathering. One of those individuals was arrested for child endangerment after a 13-year-old was found in his car.
“The meetups can be organized in minutes and attract hundreds of people,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Sunday. “Ordinary motorists and pedestrians risk their lives if they stumble upon the chaos. Things can quickly go wrong.”
On Feb. 23, Gov. Abbott, through the Department of Public Safety, launched a task force to crack down on such car club meetups statewide. The move came after multiple intersections were blocked off in the state capital of Austin earlier this month.
“We must send a clear message that these reckless, coordinated criminal events will not be tolerated in Texas,” Abbott said last week. “This statewide task force will work closely with local officials and law enforcement to investigate, prosecute, and prevent these dangerous street takeovers.”
