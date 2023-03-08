Gospel superstars David and Tamela Mann will be honored at the 22nd Annual Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards, Broadcast Music Inc announced.
Dr. Bobby Jones will also be honored alongside them. The show will recognize and honor the impact that the three have made in gospel music. They will also pay tribute to the songwriters and publishers in the gospel industry.
Want gospel news at your fingertips?
Text “BMORE” To 52140 to join our text club!
“BMI is thrilled to be back in Atlanta celebrating the best in Gospel music,” said Brewton. “We’re extremely proud to honor powerhouse couple Tamela and David Mann for their incredible contributions to the Gospel community, the enduring legacy of Dr. Bobby Jones and the songwriters and publishers behind the top Gospel songs of the previous year. Through song and praise, they deliver inspirational messages of hope, faith and goodwill to music lovers around the world. We feel truly blessed to bring these trailblazers together in fellowship and celebrate their creative works.”
The ceremony will be hosted by BMI President and CEO Mike O’Neil and BMI Vice President Catherine Brewton at Flourish Atlanta on March 30th.
For more information on the BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards, click here,
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS..
Peacock Releases Trailer For Youth Choir Comedy Film “Praise This” Starring Chloe Bailey, Jekalyn Carr and More
Kirk Franklin Says We Need To Bring Back “Real Names” For Children
The Journey of 2 Icons: How David & Tamela Manns’ Love Story Inspires Us All
David and Tamela Mann To Be Honored At 22nd Annual Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Awards was originally published on praisebaltimore.com
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Southern Soul March March 11th Humble Civic Center
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Gets 60 Years to Life
-
Philadelphia FBI Agent Fatally Shoots Dog in Center City
-
Rickey Smiley Gives ‘The Today Show’ His First Interview Since Losing Son Brandon
-
UPDATE: Private Investigator Details How Whitney Houston Was Murdered
-
Da Brat Reveals She’s Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?