Party With Paul: Houston Legend Wants To Perform For You And Your Friends

Calling all spirits and hip-hop lovers! Paul Masson Brandy, known for bringing great flavor and impeccably smooth taste to the party for over 100 years, is offering music fans across the nation the chance to “Party with Paul” – aka party with Grammy- nominated rapper and “People’s Champ” Paul Wall while sipping cocktails from Paul Masson Brandy.

One lucky fan and their closest friends will get to enjoy a private party in their hometown where Paul Wall will perform his biggest hits like “Still Tippin,” “Grillz,” and “Break Em’ Off.” The “Iceman” will stock the bar with his favorite Paul Masson offerings, and even top off the epic celebration by presenting the winner with a custom set of grillz from his very own outfitter, Johnny Dang & Co.

“We’re thrilled to be inviting consumers to Party with Paul for this once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Jess Scheerhorn, avid Paul (Wall and Masson) fan and brand director at Sazerac. “Smooth, flavorful and affordable, we like to think of Paul Masson Brandy as the ‘Party’s Champ,’ and that connection made a partnership with the ‘People’s Champ’ even more of a no brainer for us. Whether enjoying Paul Masson over ice in a glass, neat, or mixed in a cocktail, there is no wrong way to Party with Paul.”

From March 9 – March 31, 2023, consumers aged 21+ can visit www.PartyWithPaulMasson.com to enter for their shot to win the chance to Party with Paul.*