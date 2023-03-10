Megan Thee Stallion is confirmed to headline the AT&T Block Party as part of the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival in Houston Friday, March 31.
The three-day Music Festival (March 31 – April 2) held at Discovery Park in Houston, will provide fans with star-studded entertainment during Men’s Final Four weekend.
As previously announced, the festival will feature Lil Nas X on the Move by Coca-Cola stage on Saturday, April 1, and Tim McGraw and Keith Urban will headline the Capital One JamFest stage on Sunday, April 2.
Fans can register for free passes to the AT&T Block Party beginning today at 1 p.m. ET at ncaa.com/marchmadness/musicfest.
Megan Thee Stallion To Headline March Madness Music Fest in Houston March 31 was originally published on theboxhouston.com
