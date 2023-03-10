KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is confirmed to headline the AT&T Block Party as part of the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival in Houston Friday, March 31.

The three-day Music Festival ( March 31 – April 2 ) held at Discovery Park in Houston, will provide fans with star-studded entertainment during Men’s Final Four weekend.

As previously announced, the festival will feature Lil Nas X on the Move by Coca-Cola stage on Saturday, April 1 , and Tim McGraw and Keith Urban will headline the Capital One JamFest stage on Sunday, April 2.

Fans can register for free passes to the AT&T Block Party beginning today at 1 p.m. ET at ncaa.com/marchmadness/musicfest.

Megan Thee Stallion To Headline March Madness Music Fest in Houston March 31 was originally published on theboxhouston.com