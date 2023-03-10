Free Kids Basketball Clinic at Houston’s MI3 Center This Saturday March 11

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

This Saturday, hundreds of kids will be headed to Houston’s MI3 Center for a free basketball clinic at 1135 Ella Crossing Drive. The clinic will include area coaches and mentors, who will lead participants through various stations of basketball skills.

Prior to the event, each boy and girl will receive a new pair of Nike basketball shoes and a swag bag, including a new Wilson basketball and Bible, free of charge.

The keynote speaker at the clinic will be former NBA player Brandon Johnson, who played for the Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards before being arrested and incarcerated for participating in a national sports betting scandal.

The event begins at 9:00am (when the shoes are fitted and distributed) and runs until 12:00pm.

This will be the largest basketball clinic of its kind held across the country by Prison Fellowship’s Angel Tree Program. We conduct close to 20 clinics a year at various cities in the U.S., including Houston.

We would love to see you there! If you have any questions, contact Jim Forbes at (301) 275-4117 or email him at jim_forbes@pfm.org.

