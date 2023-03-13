Job Fair Serving Sunnyside Community Coming March 16

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Texas Workforce Commission has partnered with the Athletes Economic Alliance of Texas to fight high unemployment rates in underserved communities in Houston. For 2023 the focus is the Sunnyside community, and 2 Job Fairs are schedule for the year. The first one will be held this Thursday March 16th at the World Harvest Outreach Church located in Sunnyside. Over 40 employers will be there to offer career choices in several growing career fields. The Job Fair will provide Full and Part-time jobs opportunities, certification and apprentice program for people interested in learning specialized job skills, exploring creative tendencies, and building a solid work ethic.

Workforce careers don’t have to include hard hats and safety goggles, they can also include accountants, business administrators, and paralegal assistants. When people think of careers in health and safety, nursing and firefighting usually come to mind. But there are so many other career options available for those looking for a great-paying job. For more information or to get registered go to https://2wrkjobfair031623.eventbrite.com Everyone looking to get hired is welcome!

