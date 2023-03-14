Enter to Win The Ultimate French Quarter Fest Experience, Presented by Chevron

The French Quarter Festival Presented by Chevron is back! Enter to win 2 VIP passes and a FOUR-night stay at the renowned Omni Royal New Orleans Hotel.
OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES
By participating in the French Quarter Festivals, Inc. (FQFI) Text-to-Win VIP Sweeps, you agree to be bound by the Official Contest Rules and the decisions of FQFI. This contest is administered by FQFI; all communications, outreach, and contest elements will be managed by FQFI.
Contest giveaway prizes include a 4-night stay and parking from April 13 – 16, 2023 at the Omni Royal Orleans Hotel. Accommodation dates and validated parking are non-transferable. (2) Nola.com Fest Family Experience Passes are only valid for French Quarter Festival 2023. Winners must be 21+ with a valid I.D.
