The Texas Education Agency Begins Takeover of Houston ISD

The writing has been on the wall for some time, but it’s official: The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has made its move to take over the Houston Independent School District, the largest school district in the Lone Star State.

“The goal here is to let what is great about Houston continue to be great, but where there are places where students have for far too long gone without the sort of structure of support that they need,” Morath told KPRC 2 News. “The system of Houston ISD seems to allow campuses to go many, many years without seeing performance.”

Next steps? TEA will start searching for a new HISD superintendent and clear the way for a new board of managers, all of whom are expected to be appointed “on or about” June 1. The agency’s initial attempt to takeover HISD began in 2019 following seven consecutive unacceptable ratings at HISD’s Wheatley High School and 50 HISD schools receiving D or F grades.

Responses to the decision have already sparked backlash online.

“We are disappointed to learn that the TEA will proceeding with its planned takeover of HISD,” The Texas Black Caucus wrote. “But this doesn’t mean the fight is over.”

Under current state law, the TEA commissioner, who is appointed by the governor, has to take action when a campus has five consecutive years of unacceptable ratings. The law allows only two remedies: closing a campus or appointing a board of managers.

