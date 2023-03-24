KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Beyonce and Balmain’s creative director Oliver Rousteing have teamed up on a “Renaissance Couture” wearable album collection.

Beyonce told no lies when she said she stops the world! Fresh off the news of her breaking ties with popular sportswear brand Adidas, the queen announced that she has linked up with Balmain as co-designer of “Renaissance Couture” the wearable album. The Cozy singer poses on the cover of Vogue France wearing a piece from the collection (inspired by her song Heated), and it is dripping in high fashion! The Balmain classic design is a black, full-body formfitting dress that is embellished with jewels. True to Beyonce’s big Texas style, the garb features an oversized, matching wide-brim hat. The icon also poses in an “Alien Superstar” look for the popular magazine, and it’s giving fancy futuristic.

According to Vogue France, Rousteing was so inspired by Bey’s latest album that he collaborated with the superstar to create 16 outfits for all 16 Renaissance tracks. Bey posted the artful pictures to her Instagram with a cunning caption that may or may not be geared toward the Ivy Park X Adidas split news. “Touching everything in my plain view, and everything next to me gets lit up, too,” wrote the mogul. And if there’s a way to come back strong after a breakup, this is how it should look!

The collector’s edition of Beyonce’s Vogue France cover will be available online and on newsstands on March 29th.

DON’T MISS…

Beyoncé And Adidas Reportedly Agree To End Ivy Park Partnership

10 Hilarious Reactions To Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’

Beyoncé Announces Renaissance Word Tour

Beyonce Teams Up With Balmain’s Oliver Rousteing For ‘Renaissance Couture’ Wearable Album Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com