Tik Tok’s CEO Shou Zi Chew testified before Congressional lawmakers, on Thursday.

Lawmakers claim that the social media platform threatens national security and user privacy, or could be used to promote pro-Beijing propaganda and misinformation.

Is there a real security risk? Why is there so much concern?

TikTok is owned by the parent company ByteDance, which out of Beijing.

The FBI and FCC authorities have both expressed concern that ByteDance would provide China’s repressive government access to user data from TikTok, including browser history, location, and biometric identifiers.

Authorities worry that a 2017 rule requiring corporations to turn in any personal data pertinent to China’s national security could force TikTok to hand it to Beijing.

In response to the concerns, during Chew’s hearing lawmakers questioned the CEO on a variety of subjects, including TikTok’s methods for content moderation, how the business intends to protect American data from Beijing, and the fact that the company admits to spying on journalists.

Why are US officials concerned about Tik Tok’s security? was originally published on mix1079.com