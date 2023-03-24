Tik Tok’s CEO Shou Zi Chew testified before Congressional lawmakers, on Thursday.
Lawmakers claim that the social media platform threatens national security and user privacy, or could be used to promote pro-Beijing propaganda and misinformation.
Is there a real security risk? Why is there so much concern?
TikTok is owned by the parent company ByteDance, which out of Beijing.
The FBI and FCC authorities have both expressed concern that ByteDance would provide China’s repressive government access to user data from TikTok, including browser history, location, and biometric identifiers.
Authorities worry that a 2017 rule requiring corporations to turn in any personal data pertinent to China’s national security could force TikTok to hand it to Beijing.
In response to the concerns, during Chew’s hearing lawmakers questioned the CEO on a variety of subjects, including TikTok’s methods for content moderation, how the business intends to protect American data from Beijing, and the fact that the company admits to spying on journalists.
Why are US officials concerned about Tik Tok’s security? was originally published on mix1079.com
-
Register to Win Tickets to See Chris Stapleton at NRG March 16
-
Beyonce Looks Magical In Custom Sheer Dress For Her Oscars Gold Party
-
Win Passes To NCAA Men’s Final Four Fan Fest OR The Final Four Music Festival
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?
-
Win The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience with Passes & Hotel Stay
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Raphael Saadiq Teases 2023 Tony! Toni! Toné! Tour On IG
-
Houston Man Who Says His Daughter Died During His Police Chase Charged With Murder