Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee is Running For Mayor of Houston

Sheila Jackson Lee has served Houston for more than three decades and now aims to become mayor of the city.

“Sheila Jackson Lee wants to come home to be your Mayor, for the City of Houston,” she said, announcing her bid for mayor during a speech at City Cathedral Church. The congresswoman plans to run in the November election to succeed Mayor Sylvester Turner, who is term-limited.⁠

