Humble ISD Teacher Caught with Student at Hotel Under Investigation

This story comes from a Houston-area school via a report by KHOU11: A science teacher at Summer Creek High School has been placed on administrative leave after having an “inappropriate relationship” with her student.

Shevelyn Williams is the student’s mother and said it all began when her son was having issues with his father.

“My son turned to this teacher because he was going through things at home with his father, and she made it seem as though she was someone he can trust,” Williams said. “But, instead of being there for him, she got a hotel room. She spent the night with him and started to send him messages. Telling him how much she cared about wanting to be with him. She groomed him.”

The teacher, staff, student and her family have all been interviewed as part of the investigation. The student’s mother says she is looking to pursue further legal action.

A letter by Summer Creek HS said the following:

This week, Humble ISD Administration and Humble ISD Police have been investigating a teacher-student relationship. The teacher was promptly placed on administrative leave and has not been allowed on campus since the allegations. Our investigation has involved interviewing the teacher, the student, other school staff members, the student’s family, and the teacher’s family. The investigation found that a teacher paid for a hotel room for a student. While statements differ about what occurred, the teacher’s interaction with the student was inappropriate, unprofessional, and unacceptable. The employee will not be returning to Humble ISD and the conduct will be reported to the State Board for Educator Certification. Humble ISD works with law enforcement for the safety and well-being of all, and the law enforcement investigation is ongoing. Staff members face criminal charges related to inappropriate relationships. The district has reported the incident to Child Protective Services. We do not tolerate inappropriate relationships between employees and students.

The school says the district is working with law enforcement and the investigation is still ongoing.

