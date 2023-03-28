Motivational speaker Trent Shelton gives a message to youth about relationship building and burning bridges at the sixth annual Men of Color National Summit.
Since leaving his former NFL career, he has dedication his time to building his christian based non-profit organization RehabTime, authoring, and motivational speaking.
Shelton not only reminds the summit attendees that “relationships can sometimes take you to places that talent can’t”.
To hear the full interview, check out Rickey Smiley Morning Show Podcast on Urban One Podcast Network.
Trent Shelton Explains the Importance of Relationship Building was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
