Unexpected Interviews with LaTocha, Rocky, and Kandi Gets Heated

Xscape’s LaTocha Scott (along with husband Rocky Bivens) and Kandi Burress join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show for an unexpected interview and things get heated on-air!

An impromptu visit from Latocha Scott ensues after she, from a next door studio, gets word of Gary’s Tea and his reports about the money and mistress scandals. Scott, accompanied by her husband, aims to clear up the alleged rumors in real time. Later on, Kandi calls to give her input on the situation.

The interview intensifies after LaTocha and Da Brat disagree about several details of the group’s dynamics and their own personal history. The two artists have been well acquainted since the beginning of their careers, though they have very different recollections of certain events from both then and now. LaTocha’s husband, Rocky Bivens, is asked to comment on alleged mistress and check cashing.

At one point, Bivens says “Brat you know me. I know you’re quiet over there now, but you know me”, to which Brat replies, “I know what about you?…I don’t know your personal life…I know you, but I don’t know you like that!”

LaTocha admits that she regrets her decision to join the Bravo television special SWV & Xscape: Queens of R&B.

Kandi says, “That interview was very interesting…Just like Brat already explained to you…I’m used to this. I don’t think she ever really cared when things upset me,” in response to LaTocha and Rocky’s visit on the show.

