A Conversation About Covid: Hosted by Larry Jones and The Houston Area Urban League

Did you know our friends at Houston Area Urban League have vaccinated over 5,000 people in the Houston area since the pandemic. We are here to talk to a few of our friends at the Urban League to talk to us about their continued efforts as well as their goals for 2023.
Tune in to the stream below as we talk to:
- Eric Goodie – Senior Vice President, Houston Area Urban League, Inc.
- Rommell Williams – Manager, Workforce Development & Training, Houston Area Urban League, Inc.
- Renae Stephens – Senior Health Navigator, Houston Area Urban League, Inc.
