Mayor Sylvester Turner’s 15th annual Family Day in the Park has been postponed until May. Please stay tuned for the announcement of a new day! Mayor Turner apologizes for the inconvenience this may cause and appreciates your support of this family-friendly event. We’ll see you next month.
Mayor Sylvester Turner’s 15th Annual Family Day in the Park Postponed Until May was originally published on theboxhouston.com
