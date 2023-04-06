RSMS

Rickey Smiley ‘Beat The Buzzer’ Contest

Published on April 6, 2023

It’s back! The Rickey Smiley Morning Show is giving you a chance to win up to $1,000!

Call 1-866-9-Rickey (1-866-974-2539) and be the 20th caller and win $100 and a chance to win more cash before the buzzer sounds. Once the timer starts, cash prizes can rise up to $1,500.

You can stop the timer to win that amount, win the top prize of $1,00 or risk the buzzer going off and keep the $100 prize.

CLICK HERE FOR THE OFFICIAL RULES

Rickey Smiley ‘Beat The Buzzer’ Contest  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

