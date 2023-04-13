Legendary gospel singer CeCe Winans is set to host and speak at the GENERATIONS LIVE! 2023 women’s conference this Mother’s Day weekend in Nashville, TN.
Want gospel news at your fingertips?
Text “BMORE” To 52140 to join our text club!
Scheduled for May 12 and May 13, the conference now in its second year and is said to be a premier event for women across the country seeking to connect, grow spiritually and be inspired.
“We are delighted to partner with Compassion International, an organization that shares our vision of empowering and equipping women to live out their faith and make a difference in the world,” said Winans.
The amazing line-up of speakers include: trauma therapist and life coach, Dr. Anita Phillips; pastor/ speaker, DawnChere Wilkerson; author, teacher, poet, emcee, Jackie Hill Perry; singer/speaker, Nicole C. Mullen; singer, Naomi Raine; singer, songwriter & worship Leader, Charity Gayle and Co-Hosts of GENERATIONS Youtube Show Delores “ Mom” Winans and Ashley Phillips.
Additionally if you are unable to attend in person, registrants will be able to access the live stream in real time.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS..
CeCe Winans Wins Big at 53rd Annual GMA DOVE Awards Taking Home Song of the Year and Artist of the Year Awards
CeCe Winans Set to Hit the Road with First National Tour in Over A Decade!
CeCe Winans To Host Generations Live! 2023 Women’s Conference This Mother’s Day Weekend was originally published on praisebaltimore.com
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?
-
Gary’s Tea: Tokyo Toni Says She Will “Marvin Gaye” Her Daughter: Angela Responds
-
Legends of HipHop Starring Juvenile, 8Ball + MJG, Ying Yang Twins and Z-Ro
-
Rickey Smiley Commends Reginae Carter for “Setting The Record Straight” [AUDIO]
-
Rickey Smiley ‘Beat The Buzzer’ Contest
-
Humble ISD Teacher Caught with Student at Hotel Under Investigation
-
Enter to Win The Ultimate French Quarter Fest Experience, Presented by Chevron