In her ongoing lawsuit to be released from her contract, Megan Thee Stallion is now accusing 1501 Certified Ent. label head Carl Crawford of draining all of the label funds without cutting her a check.

As reported by TMZ Hip Hop, Megan filed a new motion on Thursday (Apr. 13), regarding 1501’s finances. In the docs obtained by TMZ, Megan claims that Crawford has been dipping into the label funds, pocketing the money earned off of her hard work and not paying her.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The immediate concern is that the company’s primary bank account is low on funds. Despite allegedly depositing millions of dollars in the account (the exact amount is redacted), Megan says that there’s only less than $10,000 left in there.

RELATED: Texas Judge Grants Megan Thee Stallion A Restraining Order Against 1501 Certified Entertainment

She’s claiming that Crawford has been taking the money, along with fellow hip-hop figureheads J. Prince and Gee Roberson, who are also involved in running the label.

With this new motion, she’s asking a judge to appoint a third party to manage the label’s finances.

Megan Thee Stallion Accuses 1501 Certified Of Draining Its Funds was originally published on hiphopnc.com