Get A Month of Free Therapy With Majic 102.1 and Better Help

You matter - and if you need help you can talk to someone who cares

Published on April 14, 2023

Love Has No Limits & BetterHelp are partnering to provide 1 month of free counseling services for anyone who registers through this page from 03/01/23 – 09/01/23 as part of 1DayHouston.

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR MONTH OF FREE THERAPY

Anyone can sign up and be matched to a licensed therapist for a free month of professional therapy!

