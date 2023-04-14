What would it look like if we were willing to unite with anyone to do good and no one to do wrong? That’s what 1DayHouston is all about!
The leaders of Love Has No Limits wanted to do more. The nonprofit, led by Dominic Russo and Jedidiah Thurner, unites nonprofits, faith-leaders, and volunteers to tackle some of our toughest issues, including homelessness, foster care, and re-entry from prison back into society.
On April 29th, 50,000 volunteers will come together loving the city and serving families who need it most. By joining the team and serving, YOU will be rewarded access to the exclusive concert event for one of two nights at the Toyota Center April 29th and 30th. You can’t buy a ticket to this concert. The concert is exclusively for 1DayHouston volunteers.
Jedidiah Thurner of 1Day Houston caught up with Kandi Eastman to talk about the exciting initiative coming to the city April 29th.
WAYS YOU CAN SERVE
DISTRIBUTE AID
FAMILY FESTIVALS
CITY BEAUTIFICATION
SPORTS EVENTS
SCHOOL EVENTS
LEAD A TEAM
Find out more here.
Jedidiah Thurner Talks 1DayHouston And Uniting For Change was originally published on theboxhouston.com
