97.9 The Box Visits Booker T. Washington For #RallyToWin Tour

979 The Box continues the #RallyToWin Tour, visiting HISD campuses to encourage students to ace the STAAR test.

Recently, Keisha Nicole, and J-Mac of Good Morning H-Town pulled up to Booker T. Washington High School alongside guest speaker Jonathan Cook, Marketing Manager at Radio ONE Houston. Keisha and Mac kicked off the pep rally with a high-energy introduction followed by a special time for aspiring creatives to give their talent some shine. A Booker T. Washington student, fittingly named Houston, battled with J-Mac, who’s known around the city as The Freestyle King.

Cook reminded students that they will never stand alone, even if they stand out. Jonathan Cook also shared mental strategies and real-life examples of the mindset it takes to be successful in life. For example, a solid team is vital, and like baking a cake, the right team means each person brings the necessary items to the table.

“Here at Booker T, we focus on tradition, 130 years of proud academic history, excellence and giving back to our school and community,” Booker T. Washington Principal Carlos Phillips said. “We teach our students through 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens to make sure they are influential people once they graduate and also productive citizens once they get into the real one.”

