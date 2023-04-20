The Tony Award Winning Classic ‘Rent’ Is Coming To Houston May 16 – 28

PROUDLY PRODUCED BY THEATRE UNDER THE STARS – ONLY IN HOUSTON!
Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, a magnificent and sensational musical that has captured the hearts of millions of theatre fans around the world. Created for you by Theatre Under The Stars, this brand new production will inspire you, chill you, warm you, and leave you wanting more. A glorious production only at Theatre Under The Stars.
-
Lizzo Shut Down Candace Owens’ Fatphobic Comments With An Affirming Instagram Reel
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?
-
Rickey Smiley ‘Beat The Buzzer’ Contest
-
Gary’s Tea: Tokyo Toni Says She Will “Marvin Gaye” Her Daughter: Angela Responds
-
Rickey Smiley Commends Reginae Carter for “Setting The Record Straight” [AUDIO]
-
Megan Thee Stallion Accuses 1501 Certified Of Draining Its Funds
-
Mo’Nique Sues Paramount and CBS Over Millions In Unpaid Royalties From Hit Series “The Parkers”