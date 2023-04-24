Congratulations are in order for gospel singer DOE as she announced that she is now a Fiancé!
The singer took to Instagram to share with fans her happy news.
Check out her announcement below:
Want gospel news at your fingertips?
Text “BMORE” To 52140 to join our text club!
We wish the beautiful couple much love and success in the future!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE GOSPEL NEWS…
Pat Houston Speaks On The Importance Of ‘The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston’ Album
Chloe Bailey Talks New Film ‘Praise This’ And Why It’s A Real Gospel Film…Even With Druski!
Tye Tribbett Brings The Gospel To NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts
Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: “And So It Begins” was originally published on praisebaltimore.com
-
Lizzo Shut Down Candace Owens’ Fatphobic Comments With An Affirming Instagram Reel
-
Enter The Mostyn Law and 1-800-TRUCKWRECK 5K For Mother's Day Giveaway!!
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?
-
Rickey Smiley ‘Beat The Buzzer’ Contest
-
Megan Thee Stallion Accuses 1501 Certified Of Draining Its Funds
-
UPDATE: Private Investigator Details How Whitney Houston Was Murdered
-
Jonathan Majors Dropped By Valentino, Won’t Attend The Met Gala