Win A Pair of Passes to the American Black Film Festival in Miami

The American Black Film Festival is an annual event dedicated to empowering Black talent and showcasing film and television content by and about people of African descent. Dedicated to the belief that diverse artists deserve the same opportunities as their mainstream counterparts, ABFF Founder Jeff Friday conceived the festival in 1997 as a vehicle to strengthen the Black entertainment community by fostering resource sharing, education and artistic collaboration.
The 2023 ABBF is taking place in Miami June 19-25th and Majic 102.1 wants to hook you up with a pair of passes to attend.
