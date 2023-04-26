In this thought-provoking and illuminating episode of Black Health 365, Britt and Jackie explore food insecurity and body image. The duo welcomes clinical dietitian Jessica Wilson as they candidly discuss eating disorders, food deserts, and public health information that have historically and intentionally affected black communities.
Jessica Wilson is a clinical dietitian, consultant, and author. Jessica’s work has been featured on public radio shows and in print media, including the New York Times, Bustle, and Cronkite News. She is the co-creator of the Amplify Melanated Voices challenge that went viral in 2020.
Let’s face it: Black Americans are at a higher risk of losing their lives to illnesses and diseases that can be cured or prevented. This is a result of healthcare disparities, mistrust, lack of information and accessibility. As the largest Black-owned multimedia company, it is our mission to be champions of change by providing personalized healthcare information and resources throughout the year. Body and mental wellness will be discussed during each episode of this podcast in hopes of creating a community of like-minded people of color who are empowered to make better daily choices for a healthier life. Hosted by Media Personality Fitness Coach, Jackie Paige, and Wellness coach, Britt Daniels.
The Thing About Food in Our Communities | Episode 31 of the Black Health 365 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Enter The Mostyn Law and 1-800-TRUCKWRECK 5K For Mother's Day Giveaway!!
-
Lizzo Shut Down Candace Owens’ Fatphobic Comments With An Affirming Instagram Reel
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?
-
UPDATE: Private Investigator Details How Whitney Houston Was Murdered
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
GMA’s Janai Norman Announces Pregnancy of 3rd Child
-
Loaded Chicken and Potatoes
-
Beloved Dancing with the Stars Judge Len Goodman Dies at 78