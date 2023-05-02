Local HIV Service Provider Rebrands After 41 Years, New Location, Name and Mobile Testing Unit

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Houston, brace yourself for a game-changing development in HIV prevention and care! AIDS Foundation Houston (AFH), a nonprofit organization devoted to ending the HIV epidemic in the greater Houston area, is thrilled to announce its new name, “Allies in Hope,” effective May 22nd.

Allies in Hope aims to offer expanded services and a new location that embody the organization’s commitment to inclusivity and providing equitable stigma-free equitable access to care. “As the newly appointed CEO of Allies in Hope, I am excited and honored to be a part of this organization’s journey as we enter a new era of service,” says W. Jeffrey Campbell. He adds, “When I first started volunteering with HIV programs in this city 25 years ago, I never imagined we would come this far, where we can finally say that we have the opportunity to end the epidemic. With our rebranding, new facility and state-of-the-art mobile testing unit, Allies in Hope is poised to lead the fight against HIV in the Houston area. Let’s come together and make history!” After a year-long consultation process, Allies in Hope is geared up to bring the best possible care to Houstonians with a brand-new, modern 12,000 square foot facility opening in Midtown this month.

The facility will offer accessible HIV and STI screening, PrEP medication, rapid-start treatment, case management, housing programs, and other supportive services the Houston community has relied on for the past 41 years. But Allies in Hope’s mission doesn’t end there! The organization is also proud to announce the launch of its new state-of-the-art mobile testing unit, which will offer full HIV/STI and health services. This custom-built vehicle will travel to vulnerable communities across the greater Houston area, expanding Allies in Hope’s reach and providing testing and linkage to care for those who need it most. To commemorate the launch, Allies in Hope’s new mobile unit will provide free HIV/STI testing at the Black Queer AF Music Festival on May 6th from 2-7pm at Stampede Houston. “We are thrilled to be launching Allies in Hope and expanding our services to the Houston community,” says Board Chair Kyle Pierce. “We are excited to continue our work in the fight to end the HIV epidemic and look forward to the positive impact Allies in Hope will have on an even larger population of people with this growth.” Allies in Hope’s commitment to inclusivity, equitable access, and compassionate care sets a new standard for HIV care in the Houston area.

About Allies in Hope

Allies in Hope, formerly AIDS Foundation Houston, founded in 1982, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation that was the first AIDS Service Organization in Texas and remains a national leader in HIV/STD programming. With the vision of creating a community where HIV is stigma-free and rare, and people have equitable access to care, Allies in Hope works towards the mission of ending the HIV epidemic in the greater Houston area. Focusing on HIV prevention, housing and supportive services to persons living with HIV, Allies in Hope provides care to almost 6,000 men, women and children affected by HIV and educates more than 75,000 people throughout Texas. For more information, please visit http://www.afhouston.org, which will become http://www.aihhouston.org on May 22.

Local HIV Service Provider Rebrands After 41 Years, New Location, Name and Mobile Testing Unit was originally published on theboxhouston.com