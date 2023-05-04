Contests

Win Passes To The Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival May 12-14

Majic 102.1 has your chance to enjoy a weekend of fun for FREE!!

Published on May 4, 2023

Source: General / Radio One

Everybody’s Favorite BBQ & Hot Sauce Festival is an inviting diverse event that highlights the aroma of America’s best barbecue vendors while bringing together a multi-cultural outdoor social setting that is sure to evoke a spirit of love, unity and memories among all those in attendance. The festival is a 3-Day event honoring musical legends each day. 

FOR MULTI-DAY TICKET REQUESTS EMAIL INFO@EVERYBODYSFAVORITEFESTIVAL.COM

The BBQ & Hot Sauce Festival is a Celebratory Platform Commemorating Local Teachers each day from K-12 who will be awarded a “Metal of Honor” for their amazing Journey of work.

ENTER YOUR EMAIL BELOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN!!

