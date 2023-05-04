Tasha Cobbs-Leonard & Lecrae Lead Conversation On The Importance Of Mental Health

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

May is Mental Health Awareness month and two well-known and awarded gospel artists are creating a safe space to discuss the importance of mental health.

Grammy, Dove, and Stellar Award-winning artists Lecrae and Tasha Cobbs Leonard have kicked off a powerful conversation about mental health and the impact of cancel culture.

The two have started releasing snippets of a raw and honest conversation on their Instagram accounts discussing depression, therapy, and the pressure they’ve felt to be ideal role models.

Additionally, they both also speak on the backlash they faced after their controversial collaborations with hip-hop artists. Tasha worked with Nicki Minaj and Lecrae worked with Ty Dolla $ign.

Check out the clips below:

It’s unclear when the full conversation will be released but fans have been pressing the two to drop it now as the conversation is needed!

