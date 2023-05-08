News

Rickey Smiley Nominated for Houston’s Best Morning Show!

Published on May 8, 2023

Best Morning Show Nominee 2023

Source: General / Radio One

Let’s bring the win home for Majic 102.1 and The Rickey Smiley Morning Show! We’ve been nominated by the Houston Chronicle, starting May 15th you can vote for Rickey and Crew!

TO VOTE CLICK HERE OR TEXT BEST TO 71007

