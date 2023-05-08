You can’t break his soul!
Brian Courtney Wilson is a talented gospel artist with a beautiful voice and he shared his bright personality with fans on The Terrell Show last week.
The conversation between the two was very fun and light-hearted but also inspirational and natural.
Check out the snippets below:
During the conversation, host Terrell Grice asked Wilson “what do you do when you feel like God’s hand is slipping away?”
Wilson followed up with, “find a place to serve.”
Check out his full response and the full interview below:
Brian Courtney Wilson Shares Amazing Gems & Vocals On The Terrell Show was originally published on praisebaltimore.com
